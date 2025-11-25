China's supply and marketing cooperatives report strong sales growth from 2021-2025

Xinhua) 09:06, November 25, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the eighth national congress of the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua)-- The total sales of China's supply and marketing cooperative system increased at an average annual rate of 8.6 percent during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives on Monday.

During the period, 1,472 enterprises owned by supply and marketing cooperatives each posted an operating revenue in excess of 100 million yuan (about 14.11 million U.S. dollars), the federation said.

Of these enterprises, 29 reported revenues of over 10 billion yuan -- 15 more than in 2020.

Currently, China's supply and marketing cooperative system provides approximately 70 percent of the national fertilizer supply, and its annual sales of agricultural products exceed 3 trillion yuan, playing a positive role in safeguarding national food security, increasing farming incomes and promoting comprehensive rural revitalization, according to the federation.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday called on these cooperatives to be mindful of their fundamental mission of serving farmers, to remain focused on goals such as developing a strong agricultural sector, and to continuously enhance their capacity to serve agriculture, rural areas and farmers during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending the federation's eighth national congress in Beijing.

