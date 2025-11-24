Chinese premier returns to Beijing after attending G20 Summit

Xinhua) 14:53, November 24, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Monday aboard a chartered plane after attending the 20th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in South Africa.

When leaving Johannesburg, Li was seen off at the airport by South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng.

