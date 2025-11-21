China expects 12.7 mln college graduates in 2026

Xinhua) 09:08, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Thursday said the total number of college graduates nationwide in 2026 is estimated to be around 12.7 million, which will mean a surge of 480,000 from 2025.

In light of the situation, the ministry has arranged localities and higher education institutions to launch a specific campaign on improving the quality and expanding the scale of employment for college graduates in 2026.

To advance the high-quality and full employment of the graduates, the campaign focuses on efforts such as supporting entrepreneurship to drive employment, deepening the integration of industries and education to further align supply and demand, and ensuring support for needy groups through targeted assistance, the ministry said.

Since the start of the autumn semester this year, more than 12 million job opportunities have been gathered and offered to graduates via a series of campus recruitment activities carried out by universities across the country, according to the ministry.

