China becomes Germany's top trading partner in first 3 quarters

Xinhua) 09:40, November 20, 2025

BERLIN, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China reclaimed its position as Germany's largest trading partner in the first nine months of 2025, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) released Wednesday.

Germany's total trade with China reached 185.9 billion euros (215.13 billion U.S. dollars) from January to September, up 0.6 percent from the same period last year, Destatis said.

It noted that Germany imported 124.5 billion euros (144.08 billion dollars) worth of goods from China during the period, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, driven mainly by electrical equipment, clothing and machinery.

Meanwhile, German exports to China fell 12.3 percent to 61.4 billion euros (71.06 billion dollars) over the same period, it said.

It added that German trade with the United States declined 3.9 percent to 184.7 billion euros (213.74 billion dollars) in the first three quarters of the year. While exports to the United States fell 7.8 percent to 112.7 billion euros (130.42 billion dollars), imports rose 2.8 percent to 71.9 billion euros (83.21 billion dollars).

Destatis attributed the changes to weak global demand, a complex trade environment and adjustments in traditional German industries, such as automobiles.

According to the organization, China had been Germany's largest trading partner from 2016 to 2023 before being briefly overtaken by the United States in 2024.

