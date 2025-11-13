China's trade corridor sees surge in road freight

Xinhua) 10:19, November 13, 2025

CHONGQING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC), a key logistics route connecting western China to global markets, reported a massive surge in cross-border road transport from January to October this year. The number of truck trips exceeded 11,000, with cargo value surpassing 15 billion yuan (about 2.12 billion U.S. dollars) -- up 200 percent and 450 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The data was revealed at the 2025 China (Chongqing)-ASEAN Logistics Industry Cooperation Conference on Wednesday. The road freight service of ILSTC has generated a total cargo value of 30 billion yuan since its launch in 2016.

During the conference, a total of 21 cooperation agreements were signed in areas like agricultural distribution and supply chain coordination, with attendees from ASEAN and other countries calling for stronger regional logistics and industrial ties.

Chinese representative Xu Ningning, chairman of the RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee, called on all parties to further implement existing consensus, deepen industrial cooperation and promote the integration of regional industrial and supply chains.

Among the ASEAN representatives, Ceferino S. Rodolfo, undersecretary of the Department of Trade and Industry from the Philippines, emphasized aligning both procedural and substantive cooperation between China and ASEAN member states. "We will strengthen trade and investment linkages, digitalization and creative industries."

Adhi Siswaya Lukma, chairman of the Indonesian Food and Beverage Association, suggested that cooperation should extend beyond trade to deeper industrial collaboration and investment.

"We invite Chinese businesses to invest in Indonesia because we have several natural resources for the global market, while China has advantages in technology and capital. Together, we can go to the global market to meet global demand," he said.

