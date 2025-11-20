C919 debuts at Dubai Airshow as industry warms to Chinese aerospace manufacturing

09:22, November 20, 2025 By Xia Xiao, Wu Baoshu ( Xinhua

DUBAI, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's C919 has drawn steady crowds at the ongoing 19th edition of Dubai Airshow, where industry professionals and trade visitors are lining up for a closer look at the country's first homegrown large passenger aircraft.

A C919 brought by its manufacturer, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), performed flying demonstrations during the show. A second one, operated by China Southern Airlines, is on static display, drawing representatives from airlines, leasing companies, and engineering firms.

After touring the aircraft, Saeed Alhefeiti, media manager for the Government of Fujairah, one of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates, said that the experience was "very impressed" and he believed the C919 "has a bright future" in the Middle East market.

Inside the cabin, staff briefed visitors on C919's configuration and performance. It can seat 158-192 passengers and has a range of 4,075-5,555 km, according to COMAC.

Sergey Kireev, a procurement manager at Dubai-based aircraft leasing company Meridien and a former pilot, entered and observed the cockpit. Calling the C919 "a very modern, very beautiful aircraft," he said that although the plane is still in the early stages, "it will compete with the big players and find a place in the Middle East market."

Ali Alzahrani, head of engineering at Saudi low-cost airline Flyadeal, said COMAC has brought new options to the market, and he believes the Chinese planemaker's aircraft "has a future."

Eight years after the C919 made its maiden flight in China's Shanghai, COMAC has so far delivered 26 units, which are now flying more than 30 routes.

Dawood Abdullah, senior corporate planning executive at Pakistani private airline AirSial, said the C919 could "be a game changer" in the market. "It brings fresh momentum and healthier competition."

This year's Dubai Airshow, scheduled for Nov. 17-21 and described by local media as the largest in the biennial event's history, features more than 1,500 exhibitors, over 200 aircraft, and an expected 148,000 trade visitors.

China's wider aerospace industry is making a strong showing at the event. Nearly 100 aviation-related companies from China are exhibiting products from drones and eVTOL aircraft to advanced aviation technologies, according to the organizers.

Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) showcases 19 power-related products across five categories: military and civil propulsion systems, gas turbines, key components and service support solutions.

"This is our first appearance at Dubai Airshow," said Yang Lei, an AECC representative. "China's aero-engine products need a broader international platform, and Dubai Airshow provides an opportunity for global audiences to learn about our high-quality power equipment more directly."

Targeting Middle Eastern and African customers, AECC is displaying a range of engines adapted for the region's conditions. The highlight is a 1,100-kW turboshaft engine equipped with an integrated multifunction sand-filter system and health monitoring capability, which has drawn strong interest from several potential users, Yang said.

Shim Bong Kyu, an engineer at Korea Aerospace Industries, said he had missed the breadth of China's engine portfolio before the event. "The progress of China's aviation industry is truly impressive," he said.

Andrew Platt, head of marketing and business development for military engines at Safran Aircraft Engines, said he was struck by how many AECC products are already in mass production. "It's remarkable to see such a wide array of engines on display," he said.

