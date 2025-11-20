China urges U.S. to act for peace, stability in Latin America and Caribbean region
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China urged the United States to choose the course of action that is conducive to peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
According to media reports, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled Operation Southern Spear that aims to remove "narco-terrorists" from the Western Hemisphere. The U.S. State Department this week announced to designate Cartel de los Soles "headed by Nicolas Maduro" as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, effective Nov. 24, 2025. The United States also said it would not rule out sending U.S. troops into Venezuela.
In response, Mao told a regular press briefing that China firmly supports the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace released by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in 2014.
China opposes any moves that violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and other countries' sovereignty and security, and the interference of external forces in Venezuela's internal affairs under any pretext, Mao noted.
"We hope the U.S. will engage in normal law enforcement and judicial cooperation through bilateral and multilateral legal frameworks, and choose the course of action that is conducive to peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean region," said the spokesperson.
