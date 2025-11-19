Home>>
SW China's Chongqing resumes passenger air route to Moscow
(Xinhua) 09:55, November 19, 2025
TIANJIN, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A direct passenger air route linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality with the Russian capital of Moscow was resumed on Tuesday, according to its operator, Tianjin Airlines.
Served by an Airbus A330 aircraft, outbound flights depart from Chongqing at 10:55 a.m. Beijing Time on Tuesday and arrive in Moscow at 2:55 p.m. local time. Return flights depart Moscow at 4:40 p.m. local time on the same day and arrive in Chongqing at 5:45 a.m. Beijing Time on Wednesday.
The airlines will operate the round-trip flight until late February 2026, and plans to expand to two round-trip flights per week in March 2026.
