Dubai Airshow 2025 kicks off with China's C919 making Mideast debut

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a China Southern Airlines C919 aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The aircraft arrived at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai early on Friday for its debut at the Dubai Airshow 2025, according to the airline. (China Southern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

DUBAI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow opened Monday at Dubai World Central, featuring the Middle East debut of two of China's homegrown C919 aircraft.

Organizers said the five-day event, held under the theme "The Future is Here," has drawn more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 first-time participants. Over 200 aircraft are on display, from commercial, military, and private jets to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and next-generation aviation technologies.

Nearly 100 aviation-related companies from China are taking part this year. The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), maker of the C919, is showcasing one C919 and one C909 aircraft, while China Southern Airlines has brought another C919. The appearance of the C919 marks its first showing in the Middle East, and COMAC performed a flight demonstration of the China-made passenger plane at the venue.

Chinese-made UAVs and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft also drew significant attention at one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions.

This year's air show, which has attracted some 148,000 trade visitors, is expected to be the largest in the biennial event's history.

