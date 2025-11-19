National Games fuels baseball fever in China

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The small town of Xiaolan in Zhongshan City, in southern China's Guangdong Province, may not be widely known across China, but it offers a clear glimpse into the country's growing passion for baseball.

The baseball event at China's 15th National Games is ongoing at the Zhongshan International Baseball and Softball Center, where stands have been packed to the rafters with fans from across the country cheering for their home teams.

A total of nine teams from regions including Shanghai, Beijing, Sichuan and Hong Kong are competing in the tournament.

"We came all the way from Hong Kong, bought tickets for three matches, and are staying in Zhongshan these few days to support the team," said Ng Ming-yee, 62.

Fans from places like Sichuan have shown their enthusiasm in creative ways, making refrigerator magnets and keychains with team logos. "We traveled from Chengdu to cheer for Sichuan. We have special chants and even designed custom jerseys for fans," said Xiong Anni.

But the local support is only part of why Hong Kong players like Anson Fung feel at home here. "We often come to Zhongshan for exchanges and matches, so we're very familiar with this venue," he said.

The city's deep baseball roots can be traced back to Liang Fuchu, known as the "father of Chinese baseball". Born in Zhongshan in 1892, Liang formed one of China's earliest baseball teams in the 20th century and achieved remarkable results in international competitions. His son later helped establish Zhongshan's own baseball team after the year 2000, laying a solid foundation for the sport's development in the region.

Over the following decade, Zhongshan gradually built youth baseball teams across multiple age groups and, in 2019, the Zhongshan International Baseball and Softball Center was completed. In recent years, the venue has hosted numerous international competitions, training camps of China's national team, and has regularly welcomed clubs from Japan and Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong teams come here every month," said Xie Jiayao, deputy director of advertizing and planning at stadium operator Guangdong Panda. "It only takes a little over an hour via the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link."

As well as being an enthusiastic spectator, Ng Ming-yee also plays the sport. "I'm part of a senior baseball team in Hong Kong. Women aged 50 and above and men over 60 can join. We often come to Zhongshan for games and training, so we know the city well," she said.

Guangdong Panda regularly collaborates with local primary and secondary schools to nurture young baseball talent, with many teenage fans seen in stands during the National Games.

Still, according to Lyu Jiangang, coach of the Tianjin baseball team, China needs to further develop high school and university baseball leagues, as well as professional leagues, to advance the sport's professionalization process.

