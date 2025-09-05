Home>>
China to host Asian baseball championship
(Xinhua) 16:52, September 05, 2025
FUZHOU, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Asian Baseball Championship will be held in Pingtan of southeast China's Fujian Province from September 22 to 28 with the participation of eight teams, organizers announced on Friday.
The championship will feature Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Hong Kong of China, Pakistan, Palestine and host China.
Twenty-time winner Japan, 2023 semifinalist South Korea and Chinese Taipei, winner in 2019 and runner-up in 2023, are favorites in this year's championship, whose winner will qualify for the U-23 Baseball World Cup in 2026.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Baseball tournament headlines cross-Strait exchange event in China
- Swing for the fences: Tibetan students tone their bodies, find new possibilities for brighter future through baseball
- Feature: China sees growing youthful exuberance on baseball diamond
- China manager Treanor feels confident ahead of Japan clash at WBC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.