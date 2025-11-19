Baoshan City promotes standardized and large-scale planting of wasabi in SW China

Xinhua) 09:34, November 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a wasabi planting base in Longyang District, Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Baoshan City offers a sound environment for wasabi, a perennial herb prized for its pungent root used in the famous condiment and is notoriously difficult to cultivate. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

In recent years, local government has been promoting standardized and large-scale planting of wasabi, creating new opportunities for mountainous areas and helping farmers increase their income.

At present, Baoshan City has become the largest wasabi planting area in China, and wasabi grown here has been exported to foreign countries.

