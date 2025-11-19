Avocado farming thrives in Menglian County, SW China

Xinhua) 09:12, November 19, 2025

A woman sells avocados via live-streaming at a company in Menglian County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 16, 2025. Avocados thrive in full sunlight and moderate temperatures, and in the past, avocados sold in China were mainly imported from other countries. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Located in the same golden latitude as Mexico, Menglian is one of the few areas in China capable of producing high-quality avocados on a large scale.

Since introduced avocado in 2007, Menglian currently has become one of China's largest avocado growers, with a cumulative avocado planting area of over 120,000 mu (about 8,000 hectares).

Staff members introduce avocado production at the workshop of an avocado planting company in Menglian County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 16, 2025. Avocados thrive in full sunlight and moderate temperatures, and in the past, avocados sold in China were mainly imported from other countries. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A staff member arranges an avocado doll at a hotel in Menglian County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 18, 2025. Avocados thrive in full sunlight and moderate temperatures, and in the past, avocados sold in China were mainly imported from other countries. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A staff member makes avocado coffee at a coffee company in Menglian County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2025. Avocados thrive in full sunlight and moderate temperatures, and in the past, avocados sold in China were mainly imported from other countries. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A villager harvests avocados at an avocado planting base in Menglian County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 16, 2025. Avocados thrive in full sunlight and moderate temperatures, and in the past, avocados sold in China were mainly imported from other countries. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)