Black-headed gulls migrate to SW China's Kunming in winter

Xinhua) 09:08, November 11, 2025

Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Cuihu Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Tourists visit Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A tourist poses for photos with black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

