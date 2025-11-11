Black-headed gulls migrate to SW China's Kunming in winter
Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Cuihu Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Tourists visit Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A tourist poses for photos with black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A tourist poses for photos with black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Tourists feed black-headed gulls at the Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. Black-headed gulls migrate to Kunming for the warm weather there in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
