Liaohu Village of China's Yunnan boasts thousand-year pottery-making tradition
Villagers are pictured near pottery kilns in Liaohu Village of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. Located on the bank of the Nanpan River in the city of Qujing, the Liaohu Village boasts a thousand-year pottery-making tradition. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Villagers make pottery products at a workshop in Liaohu Village of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. Located on the bank of the Nanpan River in the city of Qujing, the Liaohu Village boasts a thousand-year pottery-making tradition. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2025 shows a view of Liaohu Village in Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Located on the bank of the Nanpan River in the city of Qujing, the Liaohu Village boasts a thousand-year pottery-making tradition. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A villager makes a pottery product at a workshop in Liaohu Village of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. Located on the bank of the Nanpan River in the city of Qujing, the Liaohu Village boasts a thousand-year pottery-making tradition. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A villager transfers pottery products at a workshop in Liaohu Village of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. Located on the bank of the Nanpan River in the city of Qujing, the Liaohu Village boasts a thousand-year pottery-making tradition. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A villager makes a pottery product at home in Liaohu Village of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. Located on the bank of the Nanpan River in the city of Qujing, the Liaohu Village boasts a thousand-year pottery-making tradition. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photos
