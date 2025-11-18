China unveils guidelines to boost cosmetics industry regulation, innovation

Xinhua, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's National Medical Products Administration unveiled a series of guidelines on Monday aimed at deepening regulatory reforms and promoting high-quality development in the domestic cosmetics industry.

The document outlines various reform measures, including strengthened support for industrial innovation, the promotion of the "silver economy" in cosmetics, and incentives for international cosmetics companies to launch new products in China.

Specific proposed measures include those streamlining the registration process for cosmetics with new efficacy claims through an "immediate review upon submission" policy, and waiving the requirement for new imported products to submit proof of overseas sales to facilitate their market entry in China.

The document identifies fostering the silver economy as a key reform direction in the cosmetics industry, calling for enhanced R&D efforts targeting senior consumers and the development of products tailored to China's aging population.

It emphasizes the need to advance digital upgrades in cosmetics regulation, with a focus on accelerating the implementation of electronic product labeling, improving label readability and accessibility, and meeting the needs of elderly and diverse demographic groups.

As the world's largest cosmetics market, China is home to over 20,000 cosmetics enterprises.

The country's cosmetics market transaction volume surpassed 1.07 trillion yuan (about 151.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.8 percent, according to data from the China Association of Fragrance Flavour and Cosmetic Industries and other organizations.

Looking ahead, the country will focus on accelerating the implementation of related reforms, including a three-year campaign to enhance production quality management systems in cosmetics enterprises, which is expected to inject strong momentum into the industry's high-quality development.

