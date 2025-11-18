China's fiscal revenue up 0.8 pct in first 10 months

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue increased by 0.8 percent year on year to nearly 18.65 trillion yuan (about 2.63 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The central government collected approximately 8.19 trillion yuan in fiscal revenue during this period, which was down 0.8 percent year on year, while local governments collected 10.46 trillion yuan, up 2.1 percent.

In the first 10 months, China's tax revenue totaled 15.34 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.7 percent year on year. The country's non-tax revenue decreased by 3.1 percent to 3.31 trillion yuan during this period.

China's fiscal expenditure expanded 2 percent year on year to 22.58 trillion yuan during the first 10 months of 2025. The central government's fiscal expenditure rose 6.3 percent -- and there was a 1.2-percent increase in local government expenditure.

Spending on education came in at roughly 3.41 trillion yuan, up 4.7 percent year on year.

Science and technology expenditure totaled 784.7 billion yuan -- an increase of 5.7 percent. Spending on social security and employment, meanwhile, came in at 3.77 trillion yuan during this period, up 9.3 percent.

