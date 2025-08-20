China's fiscal revenue sees increase in first 7 months

Xinhua) 09:03, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue edged up 0.1 percent year on year to over 13.58 trillion yuan (about 1.9 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of the year, said the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The central government collected over 5.85 trillion yuan in fiscal revenue in the January-July period, down 2 percent year on year, while local governments collected over 7.73 trillion yuan in the same period, up 1.8 percent year on year.

China's fiscal expenditure expanded 3.4 percent year on year to nearly 16.1 trillion yuan in the first seven months. The central government's fiscal expenditure rose 8.8 percent year on year during the period, and there was a 2.5 percent increase in local government expenditure during the same period.

During the first seven months, spending on education came in at approximately 2.44 trillion yuan, up 5.7 percent year on year; science and technology expenditure reached 533 billion yuan, a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase; and spending on social security and employment topped 2.76 trillion yuan, up 9.8 percent year on year.

