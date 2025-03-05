Home>>
China's new government debt to total 11.86 trillion yuan in 2025
(Xinhua) 09:27, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's new government debt will total 11.86 trillion yuan (about 1.66 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, an increase of 2.9 trillion yuan over last year, enabling a notably higher level of fiscal spending, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
