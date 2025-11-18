Southern Chinese metropolis fuels China-Thailand trade boom

Xinhua) 08:38, November 18, 2025

This undated photo shows a production line of new energy vehicles (NEVs) of BYD in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (BYD/Handout via Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A shipment of fresh Thai coconuts glided into Shenzhen's Shekou container terminal and was swiftly cleared by customs before reaching supermarket shelves across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while robotic arms at BYD's assembly line completed the final touches on new energy vehicles (NEVs) bound for the bustling streets of Bangkok.

This seamless exchange epitomizes the deepening trade ties between Shenzhen and Thailand, with trade volume hitting 92.82 billion yuan (about 13.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2025, a 4.4 percent year-on-year increase, cementing Shenzhen's position as China's top city in trade volume with Thailand.

The surge is driven by a blend of policy incentives and market demand. "Since the beginning of this year, we have exported 11,000 NEVs to Thailand, a year-on-year increase of over 50 percent, and the market response has been very positive," said Liu Feng, a customs department manager at BYD.

The China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have amplified this growth, with Shenzhen Customs issuing over 700 certificates of origin for BYD's exports to Thailand, covering goods worth 690 million yuan and saving the company more than 30 million yuan in tariffs.

From January to October, Shenzhen's electric vehicle exports to Thailand soared 99.1 percent to 1.28 billion yuan, underscoring China's prowess in green manufacturing.

Beyond automobiles, high-tech products are flourishing. At Shenzhen Lechang Technology Co., Ltd., stacks of high-performance audio-visual controllers awaited shipment to Thailand.

"With the rise of short video creation, the demand for portable, high-performance audio-visual accessories in Thailand continues to grow," said Zhong Jialing, head of the compliance department.

Data show that exports of electrical equipment and computer parts from Shenzhen to Thailand jumped 25.3 percent and 63.1 percent, respectively, highlighting a shift toward high-value goods.

On the import side, Thai agricultural products are thriving in China's consumer market.

"Thai young coconuts are perishable and require extremely fast customs clearance," explained Wang Cong, customs supervisor at a local import and export company. Thanks to a green channel for fresh goods at Shenzhen Customs, clearance is prioritized, ensuring freshness and boosting the company's fruit imports by 15 percent this year.

Similarly, at a local fruit technology company, Thai durians can reach stores nationwide within a day. "Our three AEO-certified entities already benefited from low inspection rates. Since the China-Thailand AEO mutual recognition took effect in August, Thai suppliers highly value this 'golden label,' and we've seen a 15 percent rise in fruit imports," said Li Yan, customs director of the company.

The implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) mutual recognition between Chinese and Thai customs has been pivotal. "Customs authorities from both countries offer core facilitations like reduced inspection rates and priority checks for certified firms, saving significant time and costs," said Zeng Xiangping, chief of the enterprise certification section at Tongle Customs.

This trade relationship has evolved beyond simple exchanges into integrated supply chains, with Shenzhen exporting innovation and Thailand providing agricultural riches and a growing market. According to analysts, the synergy not only fortifies bilateral resilience but also propels regional economic integration forward.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)