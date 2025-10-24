Chinese nursing expert wins Thailand's Princess Srinagarindra Award

Xinhua) 10:50, October 24, 2025

BANGKOK, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn presented the 2025 Princess Srinagarindra Award to Zhang Liyan, a leading Chinese nursing expert, at the Grand Palace here on Wednesday.

Princess Sirindhorn praised Zhang as "a role model for the nursing profession," noting her years of dedication to frontline disaster relief both in China and abroad. Zhang has led multiple emergency medical teams in response to earthquakes, floods and other major disasters, demonstrating courage, compassion and selfless commitment to saving lives and easing human suffering.

Zhang was a former vice president and director of the Nursing Department of the General Hospital of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force in Beijing.

In an interview with Xinhua, Zhang recalled her experience of leading a rescue team to Pakistan during the 2010 floods, and said she hoped to strengthen exchanges with nursing professionals from Thailand and other countries in areas such as disaster preparedness, emergency response and community health care.

She said receiving the award in the same year that marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations was of special significance. "Nursing connects people through compassion," she said. "I hope to build more bridges of friendship and understanding between our two countries."

The Princess Srinagarindra Award Foundation was established in 2000 in commemoration of Princess Srinagarindra Mahidol, mother of revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The foundation, with Princess Sirindhorn being its current president, confers awards to individuals or groups around the world who have made a significant contribution within the nursing profession.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)