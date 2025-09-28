Expo held to celebrate 50-year Thailand-China ties

Xinhua) 13:08, September 28, 2025

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addresses the opening ceremony of the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2025. The expo commenced here on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, highlighting extensive joint efforts in trade, investment, education, and employment. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

BANGKOK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025 commenced here on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, highlighting extensive joint efforts in trade, investment, education, and employment.

In his keynote address, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized that Thailand and China have laid a strong foundation of collaboration over the past half-century in all dimensions, paving the way for even greater opportunities going forward.

Anutin outlined five key areas of future cooperation, ranging from infrastructure and logistics links, such as the high-speed rail project connecting with China, to green economy and clean energy, digital innovation, agriculture and food security, and expanded people-to-people exchanges.

Thailand is committed to becoming a regional hub for trade, investment, and innovation, pledging closer collaboration with China while easing regulatory barriers and improving the business climate to support private-sector growth, he noted.

The prime minister said that Thailand seeks not only to be an economic partner but also a key gateway to wider regional cooperation, with the long-standing Thai-Chinese friendship serving as a "springboard" toward sustainable development in all aspects.

Jointly organized by the Thai-Chinese Trade Mechanism, under the theme "Marching Towards Shared Prosperity," the three-day event gathered over 200 enterprises from both countries, featuring 1,200 booths across an exhibition area of over 25,000 square meters.

A key highlight of the event was a major MoU signing ceremony involving 32 business pairings between 56 Thai and Chinese companies, marking an important milestone in strengthening economic relations and building foreign investors' confidence in the potential of Thailand.

The organizer said the expo was designed to foster tangible business connections through a supply chain forum and dedicated business matching sessions, focusing on high-potential, future-forward industries like new energy vehicles, green energy, digital platforms, and innovative agri-food technologies.

It also placed a strong emphasis on human capital development, with education and job fairs, offering more than 500 scholarships from top universities in both nations and over 3,000 available positions in high-demand fields from leading Thai and Chinese businesses.

Students visit the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2025. The expo commenced here on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, highlighting extensive joint efforts in trade, investment, education, and employment. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Chinese home appliance maker Haier during the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2025. The expo commenced here on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, highlighting extensive joint efforts in trade, investment, education, and employment. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Chinese new energy vehicle maker Zeekr during the Thailand-China Cooperation Expo 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2025. The expo commenced here on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, highlighting extensive joint efforts in trade, investment, education, and employment. (Photo by Rachen Sageamsak/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)