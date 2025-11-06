Home>>
Thailand's King to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:00, November 06, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 13 to 17, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Thursday.
