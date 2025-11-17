China Hi-Tech Fair sees 170 bln yuan in intended deals

Xinhua) 13:25, November 17, 2025

Two humanoid robots perform a session of fighting during the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), one of the country's largest technology exhibitions, concluded on Sunday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, facilitating 1,023 supply-demand matching and investment projects with an intended deal volume exceeding 170 billion yuan (about 24 billion U.S. dollars).

Themed "Technology Leads Development, Industry Integrates Fusion," the three-day event attracted over 5,000 companies and organizations from more than 100 countries and regions, and received over 450,000 visitors.

The exhibition featured the release of over 5,000 new products, technologies and innovative solutions. It set 22 major exhibition areas, including key equipment, AI and robotics, major national equipment, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy and commercial aerospace, representing global scientific frontiers and China's innovation achievements.

Inaugurated in 1999, the annual event is the largest and most influential science and technology fair in China.

