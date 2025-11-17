Southern lion dance showcases vitality, resilience at China's National Games

November 17, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- When a hundred lion dancers rose across the stage at the opening ceremony of China's 15th National Games, the scene drew thunderous applause at home and abroad.

The southern lion dance, often called the "waking lion" in Cantonese, carries the meaning of vitality and self-improvement. Historically linked to China's awakening in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it has since evolved into a symbol of resilience and renewal.

"The moment the lion opens its eyes is the most powerful part of the dance. It represents spirit and determination," said Huang Qintian, vice chairman of the Chinese Dragon and Lion Dance Sports Association.

Deeply rooted in southern China, this centuries-old folk art made its debut at the National Games this year as a mass performance event.

In the lion dance event held in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao united team, with more than 20 members including two from Hong Kong and two from Macao, drew wide attention.

Coach Liang Guangzhuo revealed that to highlight the regional features of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the team designed a special color scheme, with orange-red symbolizing Guangdong's kapok, purple-red representing Hong Kong's bauhinia, and green signifying Macao's lotus.

"We often see lion dance performances in daily life, but the lion dance events at the National Games are far more spectacular," said He Jieyan from Shunde, Foshan. She added that seeing a local folk sport performed at the National Games fills Foshan people with pride.

While the lion dance's vitality is now showcased on a national stage, it has long been one of the most popular grassroots activities. In Guangdong, the lion dance is not reserved for grand celebrations alone, but forms part of everyday life. From store openings and festival events to neighborhood gatherings, the rhythmic drumbeats and the sight of a "waking lion" are deeply familiar to residents.

The lion dance has also traveled far beyond China's borders. In cities with large overseas Chinese communities, it remains a cherished symbol of cultural identity.

In Brazil, many Chinese residents watched the National Games' opening ceremony online and said the lion dance performance felt especially familiar and moving. Local teams now include many Brazilian performers, who are increasingly drawn to the art form and the cultural stories behind it.

"The opening ceremony was grand and spectacular. The appearance of the lion dance felt particularly familiar and heartwarming. Many Chinese friends were deeply moved after watching it," said Chen Xiangguang, a member of the Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Brazil.

Across Guangdong, younger generations are embracing the tradition. Schools are incorporating lion dance footwork and drum rhythms into daily lessons, while young artisans revive the craft of making lion heads and weave lion imagery into modern creative forms.

Zhu Liangwei, a Gen Z craftsman, set up his own dragon and lion dance team and opened a lion dance-themed coffee shop with his teammates.

"Making lion heads is a craft passed down through generations in my family, and I want to carry this precious cultural heritage forward," he said.

