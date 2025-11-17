British Kung Fu enthusiast brings Dishuquan from China's Fujian to Europe

Xinhua) 10:58, November 17, 2025

Neil Johnson (L, front) practices the Dishuquan with Chinese Kung Fu enthusiast Li Aming at a martial arts club in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Fascinated by Lin Zaipei, a master of the Dishuquan, also known as the Dog Boxing-style Kung Fu, British Kung Fu enthusiast Neil Johnson came to Fuzhou to learn from Lin over a decade ago.

Nowadays, Neil has established five martial arts clubs in the United Kingdom and Denmark and published books introducing the Dishuquan. With deep passion for Chinese Kung Fu, Neil brings his club members to Fuzhou annually for advanced training and hopes to further promote this art across Europe.

Neil Johnson (L) practices the Dishuquan with Chinese Kung Fu enthusiast Lin Zhonggeng at a martial arts club in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 14, 2025.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Neil Johnson (C) communictes with Chinese Kung Fu enthusiast Li Aming at a martial arts club in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 14, 2025.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

British students practice the Dishuquan at a martial arts club in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 14, 2025.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

