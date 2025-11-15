Türkiye holds funeral for 20 soldiers killed in military plane crash

November 15, 2025

A Turkish Air Force C-130 cargo aircraft crashed in Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, killing all 20 military personnel on board, including a 10-member maintenance team supporting F-16 fighter jets.

ANKARA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye on Friday held a funeral service for 20 soldiers who died in a military cargo plane crash.

A solemn military ceremony was held at Ankara's Murted Air Base, attended by the soldiers' families, senior political figures, and top commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces. Following the ceremony, the bodies will be sent to their hometowns for burial.

The bodies were repatriated to Türkiye late Thursday. After landing in Ankara, the coffins were placed into funeral vehicles and transported in a convoy to the Ankara Forensic Medicine Institute. Television footage showed hundreds of people waving Turkish flags as they gathered in front of the institute to receive the convoy.

A Turkish Air Force C-130 cargo aircraft crashed in Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, killing all 20 military personnel on board, including a 10-member maintenance team supporting F-16 fighter jets.

Search-and-rescue teams had recovered the remains of all 20 soldiers following the incident, and the bodies were transferred to Tbilisi before being flown to Türkiye aboard an A400M military transport aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that all C-130 flights were suspended as a precaution, noting that the aircraft would return to service after detailed technical inspections are completed.

The ministry also confirmed that the aircraft's black box had been brought to Ankara for examination.

People mourn during a funeral service for soldiers killed in a Turkish military cargo plane crash, in Ankara, Türkiye, on Nov. 14, 2025.

A solemn military ceremony was held at Ankara's Murted Air Base, attended by the soldiers' families, senior political figures, and top commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces. Following the ceremony, the bodies will be sent to their hometowns for burial.

A Turkish Air Force C-130 cargo aircraft crashed in Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, killing all 20 military personnel on board, including a 10-member maintenance team supporting F-16 fighter jets. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

