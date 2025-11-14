China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.1 pct in October

Xinhua) 10:59, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in October, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate standing at 5.1 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from September, official data showed on Friday.

In the first 10 months of this year, the surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged at 5.2 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

