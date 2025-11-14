China's 3D-printed miniature turbojet engine completes flight test

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A domestically developed ultra-lightweight miniature turbojet engine, which was primarily manufactured using 3D printing technology, has successfully completed its first single-engine flight test, the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) said on Thursday.

During the test, the engine powered a target drone for a 30-minute flight, reaching an altitude of 6,000 meters and a speed of Mach 0.75. The engine operated normally and stably throughout the flight.

This achievement is a further milestone for the engine, following its initial captive-carry flight test in July this year. The successful single-engine flight test has further validated the engine's reliability at higher altitudes and in more complex environments, tested its compatibility with the aircraft, and demonstrated promising application prospects.

The engine is China's first 3D-printed, ultra-lightweight miniature turbojet engine in the 160-kilogram thrust class to complete a flight test. It utilizes a multi-disciplinary topology optimization design and 3D printing technologies to achieve its lightweight and high-performance design goals, according to the AECC.

All rotating parts and components accounting for over three-quarters of the engine's total weight are 3D-printed. This approach has significantly reduced the engine's number of parts, lowered its weight, and simplified its operation and maintenance.

The successful flight test lays a foundation for future flights targeting higher altitudes and greater speeds. With the increasing application of design optimization and 3D printing technology in the aero-engine sector, the development cycle for future engines is expected to be shortened, thereby accelerating China's progress in its independent R&D and manufacturing of aviation propulsion systems.

