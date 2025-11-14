Chinese charge d'affaires meets with Libyan officials in Tripoli

Xinhua) 10:07, November 14, 2025

TRIPOLI, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jian, China's charge d'affaires in Libya, met in Tripoli on Wednesday with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya's Government of National Unity.

Liu thanked the Libyan Foreign Ministry and related departments for their support in facilitating the return of Chinese diplomats to Libya, saying China was ready to use the occasion to boost cooperation across various sectors and strengthen bilateral ties.

Libyan officials welcomed the Chinese Embassy's return, saying Tripoli looked forward to expanding cooperation with Beijing in political, economic, cultural, scientific, and technological fields for mutual benefit.

