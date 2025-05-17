Protest erupts in Libya's Tripoli, senior officials resign

Xinhua) 13:44, May 17, 2025

TRIPOLI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A massive protest against the Government of National Unity (GNU) erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday demanding the GNU to step down, as a number of senior government officials resigned.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)