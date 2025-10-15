Chinese envoy calls for int'l support for Libya's political transition

Xinhua) 13:32, October 15, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to support Libya in completing its political transition.

Libya's political and security situation has recently shown some improvement. However, deep-seated structural problems remain unresolved, and achieving lasting peace and stability continues to face severe challenges. "This requires the international community's continued constructive support and assistance," said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"There is a need to support Libya in completing its political transition," he told the Security Council.

The United Nations, as the main channel for resolving the Libyan issue, plays an irreplaceable and vital role. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has begun implementing the political roadmap, and the Security Council is currently discussing the extension of UNSMIL's mandate, he said.

"We support the extension of UNSMIL's mandate and call on the mission to prioritize moving forward the political process to help Libya break the political deadlock at an early date," said Geng.

External forces should stop undue interference in Libya's affairs, he added, urging efforts to help Libya improve its security situation and regain its development momentum.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)