Chinese vice premier calls for enhanced economic, trade cooperation with Spain

Xinhua) 09:58, November 14, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and King Felipe VI of Spain attend the third meeting of the China-Spain Business Advisory Council in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and King Felipe VI of Spain both attended the third meeting of the China-Spain Business Advisory Council in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain. He said that under the strategic guidance of their two heads of state, China and Spain should extend their horizon for win-win cooperation, safeguard a fair and open business environment, tap their potential for cooperation on sci-tech innovation, and push bilateral economic and trade cooperation to new highs.

King Felipe VI said that Spain is willing to maintain close exchange and continue deepening pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields, adding that the country welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Spain to work toward more results of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, which was co-hosted by China and Spain, was attended by more than 30 representatives of Chinese and Spanish enterprises, associations and chambers of commerce, among other entities.

