China's top legislator meets with Spanish king

Xinhua) 08:58, November 13, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with King Felipe VI of Spain in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with King Felipe VI of Spain in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao said that under the guidance and promotion of President Xi Jinping and King Felipe VI, China-Spain relations have maintained sound and stable development in recent years. He highlighted that China is willing to work with Spain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, maintain high-level development of bilateral relations, bring more benefits to the two peoples, and inject more stability and positive energy to the world.

China's National People's Congress is willing to work with Spain's Parliament to strengthen friendly exchanges between legislative bodies and to carry out more exchanges in legislation and supervision experience, thereby providing legal guarantees for bilateral practical cooperation.

King Felipe VI said that the friendship between the Spanish and Chinese people has a long and profound history, and the bilateral relations have maintained sound development. He noted that China's development plans are long-term, forward-looking and coherent, and Spain is willing to strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies with China and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with King Felipe VI of Spain in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)