China, Spain vow to deepen cooperation, uphold multilateralism, free trade

Xinhua) 08:33, June 13, 2025

MADRID, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met Spanish King Felipe VI here on Thursday, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation and uphold multilateralism and free trade.

Conveying Chinese President Xi Jinping's greetings to the king, Han said that China appreciates the Spanish royal family's long-standing support for the development of China-Spain relations.

China is willing to further strengthen cooperation with Spain in such fields as new energy, agricultural and food products, electric vehicles, and digital economy, and intensify people-to-people exchanges in the cultural and educational sectors, Han said.

China and Spain share similar views and ideas on many major international issues, and are important positive forces in defending multilateralism, upholding free trade rules and order, promoting openness and cooperation, and improving global governance, Han said.

China is ready to work with Spain and Europe to enhance communication and dialogue, jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, and contribute to world peace, stability and development, Han added.

King Felipe VI asked Han to convey his greetings to the Chinese president.

Recalling his pleasant visits to China, the king said that the two countries have carried out frequent high-level exchanges since the beginning of this year, with continuously deepened political mutual trust and fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, and the bilateral relations have shown positive momentum of development.

Spain admires China's achievements in new energy, high-speed railways and other sectors, he said, adding that Spain is ready to further strengthen cooperation with China to advance bilateral ties.

The king said that the world today is undergoing complex changes and China is playing an important, active and stabilizing role in this process.

Spain supports multilateralism and free trade, is willing to enhance communication and coordination with China in multilateral institutions, jointly safeguard international multilateral trade order and rules, and promote sustainable global development, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues including major-country relations, the Ukraine crisis, and the Palestinian issue.

