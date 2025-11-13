Peng Liyuan, Spain's Queen Letizia visit service center for persons with disabilities in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:09, November 13, 2025

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Spain's Queen Letizia learn about the reading activities for children with disabilities at the non-profit reading area of Beijing Demonstration Center of Service for Persons with Disabilities in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. Peng and Letizia, who is accompanying King Felipe VI of Spain on his state visit to China, visited the center on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Spain's Queen Letizia, who is accompanying King Felipe VI of Spain on his state visit to China, visited Beijing Demonstration Center of Service for Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday.

At the service center, Peng and Letizia listened to the introduction of the disability service projects and visited a themed exhibition on Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. They then came to the exhibition hall of high-tech disability support products and the non-profit reading area, where they learned about the application of disability assistance products, reading activities for children with disabilities, and the deployment of barrier-free facilities in the country.

Peng and Letizia had a cordial exchange with persons with disabilities who were engaged in baking skills training, handicraft making and painting at the center. They also visited children with disabilities who were undergoing rehabilitation training. In a warm and cordial atmosphere, the children with visual disabilities at the center sang a Chinese song, Songs and Smiles, for the visiting guests.

Peng said that the cause of persons with disabilities requires joint efforts and support from all parties to help them better integrate into society.

She expressed the hope that China and Spain will enhance exchanges and cooperation to help realize the dreams for persons with disabilities.

Letizia inquired in detail about the development of China's cause for persons with disabilities, particularly the employment situation of women with disabilities, and spoke highly of the achievements China has made in this regard.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Spain's Queen Letizia pose for a group photo with persons with disabilities who are engaged in handicraft making at the Beijing Demonstration Center of Service for Persons with Disabilities in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. Peng and Letizia, who is accompanying King Felipe VI of Spain on his state visit to China, visited the center on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Spain's Queen Letizia, who is accompanying King Felipe VI of Spain on his state visit to China, visit Beijing Demonstration Center of Service for Persons with Disabilities in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Spain's Queen Letizia watch the children with visual disabilities singing a Chinese song, Songs and Smiles, at the Beijing Demonstration Center of Service for Persons with Disabilities in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. Peng and Letizia, who is accompanying King Felipe VI of Spain on his state visit to China, visited the center on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)