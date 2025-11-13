China supports Global South in fighting climate change: Brazilian minister

Xinhua) 16:36, November 13, 2025

BELEM, Brazil, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has made a "great contribution" in developing innovative green technologies and has supported the Global South in responding to climate change, a Brazilian environmental official has said.

"We have a problem of confronting the issue of climate change, which will require coordinated action by all countries," Brazilian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva told Xinhua on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), noting that countries from the Global South "have a contribution to make."

Silva highlighted China's role in innovation and facilitating access to technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"China has made a great contribution, especially because it has been able to develop technologies that have lowered the cost of solar energy and wind power, and has made great contributions in the electric car field. Therefore, China's contribution goes beyond what it is doing domestically," she said.

COP30, which runs through Nov. 21 in Brazil's Amazon city of Belem, brings together representatives from nearly 200 countries and regions to accelerate actions on mitigation, adaptation and financing within the UN climate framework.

