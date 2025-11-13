Forum held in Beijing to promote cross-Strait development, exchange

Xinhua) 09:55, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A forum in Beijing on Wednesday saw guests from both sides of the Taiwan Strait exchange ideas on advancing integrated development and promoting cultural exchange.

Participants noted that cultural exchange serves as an important spiritual bond that unites the people on the two sides of the Strait, and that peaceful, integrated development aligns with the best interests of all compatriots across the Strait.

They also called for joint efforts to carry forward fine traditional Chinese culture.

The forum included a special session to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and Taiwan's restoration to China. It brought together descendants of revolutionary martyrs and war heroes from Taiwan.

