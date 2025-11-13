China's G331 national highway brings vitality to local area

Xinhua) 09:28, November 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows the scenery along the G331 national highway in Erdaobaihe Township of Antu County, northeast China's Jilin Province. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This highway connects numerous villages and scenic spots in the sections of Liaoning and Jilin provinces, and brings vitality and development to these places.

Tourists (front) experience making race cakes at a korean folk village in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 12, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A tourist poses for a photo in front of a road sign of G331 national highway in northeast China, Oct. 12, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 4, 2025 shows a sanghuangporus cultivating base in Changbai Korean Autonomous County, Baishan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Farmers cultivate mushrooms at a cultivating base in Nanjiantou Village of Changbai Korean Autonomous County in Baishan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A bus drives along the G331 national highway in northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2025 shows the Hunjiangkou Bridge, the starting point of the Jilin section of G331 national highway, at the border between Dandong City of Liaoning Province and Tonghua City of Jilin Province in northeast China. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Tourists visit a scenic area of the Great Wall along the Dandong section of G331 national highway in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 13, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows the ginseng wine at a ginseng wine factory in Kuandian Manchu Autonomous County, Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows a view of Erdaobeihe Township in Antu County, northeast China's Jilin Province. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Tourists take a boat tour on the Yalu River along the Dandong section of G331 national highway in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 13, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Tourists select ethnic costumes at a scenic area in Changbai Korean Autonomous County, Baishan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Villagers of Korean ethnic group perform seesaw jumping at a korean folk village in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 12, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A staff member introduces a scenic area via live-streaming in Changbai Korean Autonomous County, Baishan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2025. The G331 national highway, with a total length of 9,333 kilometers from Dandong City of northeast China's Liaoning Province to Altay of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the second longest national highway in China. It spans six provinces and autonomous regions in northeast, north and northwest China, and is hailed as the "most beautiful border road". (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)