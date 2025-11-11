Fighter jets pierce through clouds
A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command checks the cockpit of a fighter jet before a flight training exercise in early November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command checks the drag parachute of a fighter jet before a flight training exercise in early November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command take off in formation during a flight training exercise in early November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command pierce through the clouds during a flight training exercise in early November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers at high speed and leaves white contrails during a flight training exercise in early November, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Shanhu)
Photos
