Denmark sees new opportunities in China's 15th Five-Year Plan, ambassador says
China has unveiled recommendations for formulating its new Five-Year Plan, opening up fresh opportunities for global partners committed to innovation and sustainable development.
The 15th Five-Year Plan charts China's development path for the 2026–2030 period and offers the world a glimpse into its next stage of development.
In this exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, Michael Starbæk Christensen, Denmark's ambassador to China, emphasizes that Danish enterprises can play a greater role in China's open market, especially through import and export cooperation, bringing high-quality Danish products and expertise to support China's path toward innovation and sustainable development.
Zhao Jin, as an intern, also contributes to this article.
