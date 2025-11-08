China's 15th Five-Year Plan offers opportunities for Africa, South African official says

Mahdi Basadien, charge d'affaires ad interim of the South African Embassy in China, speaks during an interview with People's Daily Online on the sidelines of the South Africa Investment Conference in Beijing, Nov. 7, 2025. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

China's 15th Five-Year Plan underscores the country's commitment to high-level opening-up and to achieving win-win cooperation and mutual benefits with its global partners, said Mahdi Basadien, charge d'affaires ad interim of the South African Embassy in China, in an interview with People's Daily Online on the sidelines of the South Africa Investment Conference in Beijing on Nov. 7, 2025

"The 15th Five-Year Plan offers valuable opportunities for Africa when it comes to areas such as infrastructure development, industrialization, agricultural modernization, technological transfer and innovation," he said, emphasizing that China's proven expertise in infrastructure has been instrumental in helping African countries bridge infrastructure gaps, promote industrialization and create job opportunities for young people.

During the interview, Basadien spoke highly of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting that South Africa was one of the first African countries to join the initiative in 2015. "This symbolizes the importance that South Africa attaches to Chinese initiatives such as the BRI," he said.

"The BRI continues to deepen connectivity and economic integration across Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America," he said. "Work is in progress for the implementation of water, small harbor and railway projects in South Africa under the auspices of the BRI."

He also noted that one of China's priorities in the 15th Five-Year Plan — pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation — aligns closely with China's goal of building stronger ties with African nations.

"South Africa seeks to partner with China on clean energy generation, including solar, wind and hydrogen power, not only for ensuring energy security but also as a responsible player in the just energy transition trajectories," he said.

He also welcomed Chinese investment in electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production and smart mining — areas that can transform the country's mineral wealth into value-added exports.

Basadien further pointed out that China's support for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area is of particular importance in China-Africa cooperation, as the continent works to enhance intra-African trade, regional integration and investment attraction.

"It is also important for Africa and China to broaden their scope of cooperation, focusing on predictable global value chains to promote trade and investment," he said.

Basadien voiced strong confidence in the continued growth of China-South Africa relations, noting that during President Cyril Ramaphosa's second state visit to China in September 2024, the two countries upgraded their ties to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

"This new level of cooperation will not only increase trade, investment ties and commercial commitments but also enhance people-to-people exchange between the two countries," he said.

Intern Ai Ziyuan contributed to this story

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)