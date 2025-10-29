African experts call for cooperation with China to boost agricultural productivity

Xinhua) 13:27, October 29, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- African agricultural experts have called for intensified cooperation between China and Africa to boost agricultural productivity through science, technology and innovation.

The call was made during the 2025 General Assembly of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance, which opened on Monday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Abebe Haile-Gabriel, assistant director-general and regional representative for Africa of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), said China and Africa need to focus on capacity-building programs where African agricultural scientists and technicians can acquire knowledge on agricultural modernization such as agricultural robotics, precision farming and gene editing.

"Africa's agri-food systems face deep structural bottlenecks, ranging from low productivity and extreme vulnerability to shocks, fragmented value-chains and limited access to markets and finance," said Haile-Gabriel, urging African countries to invest more in agricultural development and technology adaptation to address food insecurity challenges.

Gaspard Banyankimbona, African Union (AU) commissioner for education, science, technology and innovation, emphasized the need for deeper cooperation to leverage China's expertise in modern farming, digital technologies, and water management.

"There is a need to promote joint research and localize climate-resilient agricultural technologies in Africa to ensure that innovation is effectively adapted to agro-ecological conditions and socio-economic context of the continent," Banyankimbona said.

President of the African Academy of Sciences Lise Korsten said African countries, through the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Program, can enhance agricultural productivity by adapting proven technologies of China in dry-land farming, water-saving irrigation, and climate adaptation.

"In China, heritage informs innovation, from unique rice varieties in terraced paddies to Juncao technology for sustainable cultivation. By certifying these products through food attestation -- verifying origin, quality, and sustainability -- Africa can empower its farmers, preserve biodiversity, and create premium and traceable value chains," she said.

The general assembly, co-organized by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the African Academy of Sciences, and the Mission of China to the AU, brought together over 200 scientists, policymakers, and representatives from agricultural institutions across China and Africa.

