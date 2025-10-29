Expo opens in Kenya to boost China-Africa agricultural cooperation

Xinhua) 09:45, October 29, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

NAIROBI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo opened Tuesday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, under the theme "Increasing Agricultural Productivity in Africa through Innovation and Market Access," to boost China-Africa cooperation in modern agriculture.

Paul Kipronoh Ronoh, principal secretary in Kenya's State Department for Agriculture, said that the exhibition seeks to position Africa as a global hub for agri-innovation and trade. It has brought together over 150 exhibitors, including 100 from China, representing a milestone that underscores Kenya's growing role as a regional hub for agri-business and innovation.

"The expo serves as a continental platform to promote innovation, technology adoption, and market access as key enablers of agricultural transformation," Ronoh said.

He noted that the event reinforces Kenya's commitment to regional and global agricultural partnerships, particularly under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the African Union's Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said more than 100 Chinese agribusinesses, covering areas from seed breeding to food processing, are participating in the expo.

"These innovations can help smallholder farmers increase yields, reduce post-harvest losses, and make farming more resilient to climate shocks," Guo noted, adding that Chinese companies are not only showcasing products but also seeking partnerships, investment opportunities, and shared growth with African farmers and enterprises.

Tito Mutai, chief executive officer of Agri-Africa Exhibition, said that during the expo, five agreements were signed between Chinese and Kenyan entities to boost investment and trade in the agricultural field between the two countries.

Mutai said that both countries share a common vision of transforming agriculture into a source of food as well as a driver of inclusive growth and job creation.

An exhibitor (L) introduces products to visitors during the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo in Nairobi, Kenya on Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo in Nairobi, Kenya on Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Paul Kipronoh Ronoh, principal secretary in Kenya's State Department for Agriculture, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo in Nairobi, Kenya on Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

