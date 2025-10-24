China always implements green development, environmental protection in cooperation with Africa: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has always asked overseas Chinese enterprises to strictly abide by laws and regulations, and will continue to guide them to implement the concept of green development and environmental protection in China-Africa cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to smearing remarks by a U.S. think tank regarding China-Western Africa cooperation.

In its recent reports, the U.S. think tank Atlantic Council has accused China of causing damage to the local ecological environment due to mining, forestry and fishery activities.

China adheres to the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and takes the right approach to friendship and interests in cooperation with Africa, Guo told a regular press briefing.

"This has helped boost Africa's economic growth and sustainable development, which has been welcomed by African governments and their people," said Guo.

The enthusiasm of African countries for cooperation with China stands as the strongest evidence of the win-win results of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, he added.

Certain U.S. think tanks have confused concepts and oversimplified the issue, and even quoted some unverified information, deliberately discrediting and attacking the normal cooperation between China and Western Africa, said Guo.

He struck back against such smearing remarks, saying this practice is driven by "ulterior motives" and utterly contemptible.

"We urge certain individuals in the United States to stop the despicable acts of driving wedges and hurling unfounded attacks on other countries behind the scene. Rather, they should think more about how to do something practical for African people," said the spokesperson.

