Chinese legislator calls for enhanced China-Africa cooperation on women's rights

Xinhua) 14:37, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, reaffirmed China's commitment to working with African nations to strengthen legal safeguards for women's rights and interests.

At the opening ceremony of an NPC-hosted seminar for African women parliamentarians in Beijing on Sunday, Tie said that China would collaborate with African legislative bodies to implement the outcomes of both the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

"We are ready to join hands with all parties to promote legislative exchanges and governance experience-sharing, thereby advancing legal protections for women's rights and interests," she noted, emphasizing legislative cooperation's pivotal role in building a community with a shared future for humanity.

