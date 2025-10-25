Interview: Zimbabwean exporters eye new opportunities in China at upcoming import expo -- official

HARARE, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean exporters are seeking new market opportunities and business partnerships in China through participation in this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), a trade official has told Xinhua.

Kupakwashe Midzi, client advisor in the export development department at ZimTrade, Zimbabwe's trade promotion agency, said about 15 companies from sectors including construction, horticulture, minerals, arts and crafts, and essential oils will participate in the expo, slated for Nov. 5 in Shanghai.

"What we are expecting to benefit from CIIE is getting more business deals, generating business leads, and getting businesses or companies in China that are interested in not only buying products from Zimbabwe, but also investing in the production of the products locally," said Midzi in a recent interview with Xinhua.

He said the CIIE has, over the years, served as a key platform to showcase Zimbabwean products and expand their visibility in the vast Chinese market.

"We are looking forward to gaining a lot of traction from the Chinese businesses as well as potential buyers in what Zimbabwe has to offer. In the horticulture sector, the areas of interest include blueberries, chilies, avocados, and macadamia nuts," said Midzi.

He noted that with China's zero-tariff policy for African exports, Zimbabwe aims to further tap into the Chinese market for locally produced goods.

"Looking at the Chinese market, we are also aiming to promote leather products, especially exotic leather. We are also looking to promote arts and crafts from Zimbabwe, the horticultural products, and the processed foods," said Midzi.

Zimbabwe is additionally seeking to export heritage-based and value-added products such as baobab wine, baobab powder, and essential oils derived from indigenous resources.

"We have got baobab seed oil, we have got Marula oil, which are new products that are being developed in Zimbabwe, which we are looking to promote, and we believe the Chinese market is the right market, whether for further value additions into cosmeceuticals or even just consumption by the Chinese market," he said.

As Zimbabwe works to strengthen its horticulture sector, businesses in blueberry production will be represented at the expo, following the signing of a blueberry export protocol during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to China in September.

"The protocol is only fairly new, but we are hoping to generate interest so that we can get information on potential buyers in China of blueberries so that we can bring back that information to the Zimbabwean growers and promote blueberry exports to China," said Midzi, adding that Zimbabwe is also pursuing export protocols for additional horticultural products, including citrus and avocados.

