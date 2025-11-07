Seminar calls for deepening China-Africa cooperation to spur African industrialization

Xinhua) 10:26, November 07, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- A high-level seminar was held Thursday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to further deepen China-Africa cooperation in spurring Africa's green and sustainable industrialization.

Themed "China Supports Africa's Industrialization: Promoting Green, Coordinated, and Sustainable Development," the seminar brought together experts and policymakers from China and Africa, as well as representatives from the African Union (AU), United Nations agencies, think tanks, and academia.

Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, highlighted Africa's recent industrialization progress, as evidenced by the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and national development strategies across the continent.

"Industrialization is African people's dream and legitimate right," Jiang said, as he emphasized China's continued support for Africa's industrialization through key cooperation platforms, such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

"China and Africa have jointly implemented a vocational education cooperation project called Future of Africa, co-established Luban Workshops and Centers for Chinese Language and Professional Skills, and conducted the Chinese Language + Vocational Skills Project. These efforts have helped Africa train over 300,000 practical professionals," he said.

Jiang reiterated China's willingness to work with the AU and African countries in the implementation of the initiative to support Africa's industrialization and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy Lerato Dorothy Mataboge emphasized "great alignment" of the deepening China-Africa cooperation with Africa's industrialization ambition.

Noting that Africa's industrialization effort needs to be backed by capacity building, development of skills, institutions, and human capital, the AU commissioner called for collaborative actions to foster locally-led capacity building programs and centers of excellence for green technologies.

