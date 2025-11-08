We Are China

China releases white paper on low-carbon development

Xinhua) 11:20, November 08, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Saturday released a white paper titled "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions."

The white paper presents a comprehensive overview of China's major achievements in pursuing peak carbon and carbon neutrality over the past five years, and shares China's approaches, actions, and experience.

