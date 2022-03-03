China makes contribution to international parasports: white paper

Xinhua) 10:52, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- An open China actively takes on its international responsibilities, making an outstanding contribution to international parasports, a white paper on the country's parasports said on Thursday.

The white paper, titled "China's Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Greater international engagement is allowing China to play an increasingly important role in the international parasports, said the white paper, adding that the country has a greater say in relevant affairs, and its influence is growing.

China is going all out to prepare for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, which will open on Friday. More than 600 athletes from 48 countries and regions had registered in the Games as of Feb. 20, said the white paper.

"China is fully prepared to welcome athletes from all around the world to the Games."

The white paper also briefed on the Fourth Asian Para Games, which will be held in October in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Around 3,800 parasports athletes from over 40 countries and regions will compete in 604 events across 22 sports, said the white paper.

"These games will vigorously promote friendship and cooperation in Asia."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)